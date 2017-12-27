All 36 notable characters in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ranked from worst to best

caption “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Lucasfilm

“The Last Jedi” has dazzled audiences around the world and introduced us to more characters and creatures in a single movie than ever before in the “Star Wars” saga.

The director Rian Johnson doesn’t just push the storyline of Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren forward in unique ways – with help from legends from the original trilogy like Luke Skywalker and General Leia – but also gives us a bunch of newbies to love (or hate).

Here we look back on 36 characters from “The Last Jedi” and rank them from worst to best:

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen “The Last Jedi.”

36. BB-9E

source Lucasfilm

The First Order’s new droid had a lot of hype when it was first revealed before the movie opened, but it didn’t get a lot of screen time. Maybe we’ll see more of it in action in deleted scenes, but for now it’s one of those cool-looking new things that feels as if it got thrown into the movie for merchandising reasons.

35. Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o)

source Disney

Maz’s appearance in “The Last Jedi” is another thing that feels horseshoed in. She’s off fighting someone, somewhere, but has time to take a call? She drops some knowledge on our friends in the Resistance, but it’s a random appearance.

34. Bargwill Tomder

source Lucasfilm

This Cloddogran is the mean master of the stable kids who look over the Fathiers (space horses) on Canto Bight at the end of “The Last Jedi.” From his looks, I think grown-ups are frightened of him, too.

33. Wodibin (Warwick Davis)

source Lucasfilm

He’s only got a few moments of screen time, but this lovable Suerton we see at Canto Bight epitomizes the clientele who hang out at the casino there – having a fun time without a care in the world. Warwick Davis, who has been everything in “Star Wars” movies – from an Ewok to an observer of young Anakin Skywalker winning an important pod race in “Phantom Menace” – adds another role.

32. Slowen Lo (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt)

source Lucasfilm

This Canto Bight resident doesn’t like it when Finn and Rose Tico illegally land on the beach in search of the Master Codebreaker. He calls the authorities, which leads to our heroes’ race through the city and at one point through the casino (literally). Joseph Gordon-Levitt does the voice of Slowen Lo (inspired by the Beastie Boys’ 1986 song “Slow and Low”). Gordon-Levitt has been in every feature film Rian Johnson has directed.

31. Nien Nunb (Mike Quinn)

source Lucasfilm

This veteran of the battles against the Galactic Empire is now battling the First Order. He gets less screen time in this movie than what we saw in “The Force Awakens,” but it’s good to see he’s still kicking around.

30. Temiri Blagg (Temirlan Blaev)

source Lucasfilm

Is he going to be the story we follow in Rian Johnson’s new “Star Wars” trilogy? Or is he just a cute kid with Jedi powers who isn’t named Skywalker? Guess only time will tell, but his appearance in “The Last Jedi” is certainly memorable.

29. A-Wing Pilot Tallie (Hermione Corfield)

source Lucasfilm

She is Blue Leader during the surprise bomb run on the First Order in the beginning of “The Last Jedi” and is one of the few survivors. It seemed that perhaps we were being introduced to one of those pilots we may see again and again on attack runs, like Wedge Antilles. But she doesn’t survive Kylo Ren’s counterattack.

28. Thala-sirens

source Lucasfilm

Found lying on the cliffs of the island where Luke Skywalker has lived during his self-imposed exile, these marine creatures are known best for producing the blue milk that became famous when Luke and his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru drank it in “A New Hope.” Is this why Luke chose this island, so he can drink the milk from its source anytime he wants? Whether it was a happy accident or not, we see in the movie that Luke is very happy Thala-sirens are there.

27. Captain Canady (Mark Lewis Jones)

source Lucasfilm

The movie kicks off with some entertaining moments between General Hux, Poe, and this guy. Captain Canady definitely doesn’t seem to like having to take orders from a youngster like Hux, but when his ship, Fulminatrix, is destroyed by the bombing run from the Resistance, Canady shows no fear and goes down with his ship.

26. Admiral Ackbar (Tim Rose, voiced by Tom Kane)

source Lucasfilm

It was a somber goodbye for ol’ Ackbar. A legend for taking out Star Destroyer 2.0 in “Return of the Jedi” and sniffing out a trap in the battle, he was one of the many casualties in the Resistance trying to escape the First Order in this movie.

25. Fathiers

source Lucasfilm

These majestic creatures were one of the highlights of the Canto Bight section of the movie. Are they on the level of Porg cuteness? No. But their backstory and athletic abilities make them fun to watch.

24. Master Codebreaker (Justin Theroux)

He’s the mysterious person Finn and Rose Tico are looking for on Canto Bight, and Justin Theroux gives the character a suave personality and dashing looks. I hope he comes back again next movie.

23. Vulptices

source Lucasfilm

These fox-like creatures with crystal fur give a big assist to the Resistance after they are trapped in an old base. Just another remarkable piece of work by the wizards at Lucasfilm.

22. Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd)

source Lucasfilm

Connix gets thrown a bit more into the plot for this movie. She plays a loyal Resistance member to Leia (Lourd is Carrie Fisher’s daughter). Great to see Lourd get more screen time.

21. Lanais

source Lucasfilm

They are the caretakers of the island Skywalker is on, but they are also one of the comic-relief pieces of the movie. There are a lot of unusual things in this movie, but these creatures yelling at Rey for blowing a hole in one of the huts on the island is definitely one of the most out-there moments.

20. Paige Tico (Veronica Ngo)

source Lucasfilm

She’s responsible for the first dramatic part of the movie when she’s the only person left in the bombing run who can release the payload to take out the First Order’s massive ship. Rian Johnson sets up the suspense perfectly, and the acting of Ngo does the rest.

19. C-3PO (Anthony Daniels)

source Lucasfilm

C-3PO pretty much gets the right amount of screen time that’s needed for this movie. He throws in a little exposition now and again and gets a funny reunion with Luke. Can’t really ask for anything more.

18. Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo)

source Lucasfilm

Same can be said with Chewie. He’s got his reunion with Luke, some sweet Millennium Falcon riding, and he bonds with a Porg after hunting one to eat.

17. BB-8 (Brian Herring and Dave Chapman)

source Lucasfilm

BB-8 isn’t as much of a focus as the previous movie. He has his moments to shine in the opening battle, but he’s in the background for the most part after that.

16. Porgs

source Lucasfilm

There’s nothing bad you can say about the Porgs. They are definitely not the new Ewoks. They bring some great laughs while also being very cute. A perfect addition to the saga.

15. Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz)

source Star Wars/Lucasfilms

You had a 50-50 shot when Luke decided to burn down the sacred Jedi books – either Yoda or Obi-Wan Kenobi was going to show up. You got Yoda. And we can’t complain. He offers his usual words of wisdom and at the same time brings that nostalgia for the original trilogy.

14. Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie)

source Lucasfilm

It’s still a disappointment that Phasma hasn’t gotten a lot of screen time in these movies. If this is really her last time in the saga, then it’s a major bummer because she has less screen time in this one than in “The Force Awakens.” Just seems like a great character to do so little with.

13. R2-D2 (Jimmy Vee)

source Lucasfilm

Like C-3PO, R2-D2 has the perfect amount of screen time, and it’s topped by an interaction with Luke. The two old friends join one last time, and R2 shows Luke the old footage of Leia’s message to Obi-Wan from “A New Hope.” It’s a moment when you need a couple of tissues.

12. Elite Praetorian Guards

source Lucasfilm

They certainly do a lot more than what the Emperor’s guards did in “Return of the Jedi.” Snoke’s guards look badass, and they have some great weapons. The duel they put on with Kylo Ren and Rey is pretty memorable.

11. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac)

source Lucasfilm

Poe has a much different role in “The Last Jedi.” He’s a hothead who has to learn that being a leader doesn’t mean doing heroic things that could get you and others killed. To understand that, he’s more in the background of this movie. But he’s front and center for its opening battle.

10. Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran)

source Lucasfilm

Rose teams with Finn on a journey to help the Resistance, and in doing so there’s now a new love brewing in the galaxy. Or at least a love triangle between Rose, Finn, and Rey. Or maybe I’m looking way too deep into this – it seems with this new trilogy anything’s possible. But Tran holds her own as the new major character added to “Star Wars.”

9. Finn (John Boyega)

source Lucasfilm

Like all the characters in “The Last Jedi,” Finn’s storyline takes an interesting pivot. We can debate all day if it was the right choice, but what’s still there is Boyega’s solid performance.

8. DJ (Benicio del Toro)

source Lucasfilm

Benicio del Toro added into the “Star Wars” saga is perfection. You never know what DJ’s motives are, or who he’s loyal to. We can only hope there’s more of him in the next movie.

7. General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson)

source Lucasfilm

If there’s any one character who had a complete rebirth from the J.J. Abrams movie to the Rian Johnson one it’s Hux. Under the pen of Johnson, Hux becomes a comic punching bag, not just a general with fake power. Gleeson really shows he’s got talent doing straight-faced comedy.

6. Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis)

source Disney/Lucafilm

We finally see Snoke in the flesh and he doesn’t disappoint. The delivery of every word by Serkis is just scenery-chewing greatness and the motion-capture of Snoke is remarkable.

5. Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern)

source Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s one of the few roles we didn’t really know that much about going into the movie. At first it looks like Holdo is a seen-it-before mole for the bad guys, but when her true intentions are revealed it’s a fun twist. And, of course, there’s her final scene that may go down as one of the most memorable of any “Star Wars” movie.

4. General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher)

source Lucasfilm

In Carrie Fisher’s final role, she gives a strong performance that is filled with surprises (floating through space using the Force, huh?) and touching moments (Luke and Leia meeting). Fisher definitely goes out on a high note.

3. Rey (Daisy Ridley)

source LucasFilms

It might not have been the reveal many fans were hoping for, but we got one about Rey’s parents (we think, at least). And her growing connection with Kylo Ren was a highlight of the movie. Ridley mostly holds her own opposite Mark Hamill.

2. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)

source Lucasfilm

Rian Johnson showing Luke as a man who has given up being a Jedi, and is conflicted with his place in the universe, is an extremely gutsy path for this beloved character. And it’s one that makes watching Skywalker at this point in his life more interesting, and makes the conclusion of the movie more dramatic. Hamill, whatever personal feelings he has about the character’s end, delivers a powerful performance.

1. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)

source Lucasfilm

Without question the character that is the most fascinating to watch and keeps the movie together, despite what you may think of it, is Kylo Ren. Adam Driver’s performance as the conflicted son of Han Solo was great in “The Force Awakens,” but is even better in “The Last Jedi.” The connection with Rey, the double-cross of Snoke – this is why the villains are always the most interesting. When an actor can capture the conflict and complexities of evil it makes for one heck of an experience to watch.