Starbucks locations are already running out of the Zombie Frappuccino — but the chain has a replacement that looks even better

Some Starbucks locations have already sold out of the Zombie Frappuccino. Baristas have been bracing for a landslide of orders for the time-intensive drink. Overall, the Zombie Frappuccino roll out has been less hectic – and less viral – than the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks locations are already running out of the Zombie Frappuccino after just one day on the menu.

Starbucks began selling its Zombie Frappuccino on Thursday. The beverage was only supposed to be available for five days or as supplies lasted – a super-limited-time offering similar to the Unicorn Frappuccino.

By Friday, some people were already reporting that the Zombie Frappuccino had sold out.

“Well that was fun…” one person wrote on the r/Starbucks subreddit, posting a photograph of a sign reading: “sorry we’re all out.”

Other people posted on social media to say that their locations had also run out of the beverage.

“Due to the high demand and excitement for the limited-time only Zombie Frappuccino some Starbucks stores have sold out of the beverage,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

“If a store is out of the Zombie Frappuccino we recommend asking baristas about the Frappula Frappuccino,” the spokesperson continued.

Two reasons you never let a vampire try a sip of your #FrappulaFrappuccino. Now through Halloween: A white chocolate mocha crème Frappuccino—float above rich mocha sauce, haunted with sweet strawberry puree. A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

The Frappula Frappuccino features a mocha sauce and whipped cream base under a white chocolate mocha Frappuccino. The beverage is finished with a drizzle of strawberry puree and whipped cream on top.

Many stores still have the Zombie Frappuccino in stock, with some baristas reporting that the beverage is selling far less than they expected.

“Where are you from? I sold maybe 10 all day today,” one person wrote in response to the Reddit “sold out” post.

“I sold one. We made more for training than we sold,” responded another.

The Zombie Frappuccino’s short life-span is good news for baristas.

While the general consensus seems to be that this limited-time offering has been less hectic than the chaos that surrounded the Unicorn Frappuccino, frappuccinos in general are one of the more time-intensive drinks to make.

So, when there’s a limited-time offering of a particularly Instagram-able beverage, baristas’ work tends to get a whole lot more difficult – especially if hoards of Frappuccino-loving customers are descending upon their location.