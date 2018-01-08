We now know what Stephen Miller and Jake Tapper discussed after the CNN anchor cut off his interview

caption Senior policy adviser Stephen Miller on CNN. source CNN

A CNN transcript of the conversation between top White House aide Stephen Miller and CNN host Jake Tapper following their heated Sunday interview was published Monday by CNN.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller told CNN host Jake Tapper he was “offended” after Tapper cut him off the air following a contentious Sunday interview.

Meanwhile, Tapper told Miller once the cameras were off that his actions on air were “the reason” the White House does not “put you on TV,” according to a transcript of their post-interview conversation released to CBS News on Monday.

That release followed news reported by Business Insider on Sunday that Miller had to be escorted off the set of CNN’s “State of the Union” by security after ignoring several requests to leave the studio.

The interview itself went off the rails quickly after Tapper pressed the White House aide on claims about President Donald Trump from Michael Wolff’s new book on the administration “Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House.”

Miller sought to delegitimize content in the book from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, called Trump a “political genius,” and blasted CNN, which in turn caused Tapper to suggest there was just “one viewer you care about right now.” The CNN host told Miller to “settle down” during one particularly heated exchange.

“I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time,” Tapper said, cutting Miller off mid-sentence. “Thank you, Stephen.”

Once off the air, Miller told Tapper that he “should be ashamed of” himself, to which Tapper replied that “this is the reason they don’t put you on TV.”

Later in the argument, once Tapper told Miller to not “act all offended,” Miller replied that he was “not acting offended.”

“I am offended,” Miller said. “I’m offended by you and I’m offended by your network.”

