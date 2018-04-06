caption U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on a windy day at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. source Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Here is what you need to know.

Here comes the jobs report. The US economy is expected to have added 185,000 nonfarm jobs in March as the unemployment rate slipped to 4%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Average hourly wages are anticipated to have grown 2.7% versus a year ago.

Trump floats the possibility of $100 billion in additional tariffs. “In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the [US Trade Representative] to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products under which to impose such tariffs,” a White House statement released Thursday said.

The ‘synchronized global economic recovery’ just slowed down sharply. The JP Morgan-IHS Markit Global All-Industry Output Index fell to 53.3 in March, making for its lowest level in 16 months.

Japanese wages are still going backwards after inflation. Real wages fell 0.5% year-over-year in February, according to data released Friday by Japan’s Labor Ministry.

One of the smallest oil producers in the Middle East just announced its biggest discovery in decades. The island nation of Bahrain announced Wednesday that it discovered a shale reserve with at least 80 billion barrels of crude oil.

There’s a $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging by mid-April. As Tax Day approaches, many bitcoin owners are selling their digital coins in exchange for dollars, and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says he thinks some of the selling pressure on the cryptocurrency will lift after the April 17 deadline.

South Korea’s former president is sentenced to 24 years in prison. In a nationally televised decision, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was found guilty of abuse of power and coercion and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon. While speaking to reporters on a trip back to Washington, Trump said the e-commerce behemoth was not operating on a level playing field and that the “sales tax situation” was something that was going to be looked at soon by the Supreme Court, Reuters reports.

HNA plans to dump at least some of its stake in Hilton. The Chinese conglomerate plans to sell at least some of its $6.3 billion stake in Hilton in an effort to pay down its heavy debt load, Reuters says.

Stock markets around the world are lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-0.36%) trailed in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-0.47%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.59% near 2,647.