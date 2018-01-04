caption People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales, Britain. source Reuters/Toby Melville

Here is what you need to know.

The Fed says it could speed up rate hikes because of Trump’s tax cuts. Members of the central bank still think there will be three rate hikes in 2018, minutes from the December FOMC meeting released Wednesday show.

The S&P 500 has gone 382 days without a 5% pullback. The benchmark index is just over two weeks away from eclipsing the record of 394 days without a 5% drop, according to Goldman Sachs.

Intel was aware of the chip vulnerability when its CEO sold $24 million of stock. Intel CEO Brian Kraznich sold $24 million worth of stock and options in late November, several months after the company learned of its chip vulnerability.

Tesla misses its Model 3 deliveries by a mile. The electric-auto maker delivered 1,550 Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter, shy of the 2,917 that Wall Street was anticipating.

Tesla slashed its Model 3 production target for the first quarter. The company expects to produce 2,500 Model 3s a week by the end of the first quarter, half of its previous estimate.

Spotify has reportedly filed for its IPO in secret. Spotify confidentially filed for its initial public offering in December and is aiming to list in the first quarter, Axios reports.

US auto sales slip off record highs in 2017. US auto sales totaled 17.2 million in 2017, according to Kelly Blue Book, down a bit from the record years of 2015 and 2016.

Google wants to sell Zagat. Google has held informal talks with multiple companies about selling Zagat, the restaurant guide it acquired for $151 million in 2011, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Stock markets around the world gain. Japan’s Nikkei (+3.26%) led in Asia and Germany’s DAX (+0.97%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,714.

US economic data keeps coming. ADP Employment Change will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET and initial claims will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET before Markit PMI is announced at 9:45 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 2 basis points at 2.47%.