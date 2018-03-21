What you need to know on Wall Street today

- source
- Getty Images
Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it decided to raise interest rates, and steepened its outlook for hikes in 2019 and 2020.
After a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee voted to increase its benchmark Fed funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%. It was the sixth rate increase since late-2015, as America’s central bank backed further away from emergency policies that helped heal the economy after the Great Recession a decade ago.
Here’s the latest:
In other news, a feature on Robinhood’s new web platform raises questions about the strength of its user base. Wall Street’s biggest bull wants to dispel a major misconception about the stock market. And the stock market is doing something not seen since the financial crisis – and it means huge opportunities ahead.
- A bubble you didn’t even know existed could be bursting
- Some Facebook employees are angry that Mark Zuckerberg has ghosted in the middle of this scandal
- Wall Street analysts have dramatically changed their tone on Facebook, and are now speculating about “fundamental risk” and a “negative feedback loop”
- The #DeleteFacebook movement has reached a fever pitch, as former Facebook insiders turn on the company
- JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors
- As much as $5 billion in Facebook ad revenue is ‘at risk’ from the Cambridge Analytica crisis
- The impact from Facebook’s privacy scandal looks more like the Equifax breach than the BP oil spill
- Facebook can still track you even if you delete your account – here’s how to stop it
- MuleSoft’s plan to be acquired by Salesforce could make founder Ross Mason a $300 million man
- The video game that’s turning teens into millionaires has hired a CFO as it considers an IPO
- Pandora is buying a startup that’s trying to become the Google of audio advertising
- An analyst breaks down how The Weinstein Company will fare at auction now that potential buyers have gotten a chance to “look inside the car”