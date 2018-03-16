Bermondsey is officially the best place to live in London in 2018

Bermondsey has been named the best place to live in London in 2018.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide chose the Southwark neighbourhood thanks to its food and culture.

Other entrants in the top 10 included Clapton and Notting Hill.

It highlighted 10 locations across the city as part of its Best Places to Live in 2018 list, which looks at all areas of Britain.

The ranking uses statistics and The Sunday Times’ panel of judges to rank places “where everyone can thrive.”

The judges assessed a wide range of factors from jobs, schools, and broadband speed to culture, community spirit, and local shops in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

Bermondsey, part of the borough of Southwark, was named as London’s regional winner.

The choice “reflects the rise of an area that epitomises the modern urban good life,” according to the Sunday Times.

It added: “Its residents are typically young, affluent and often reside in photogenic lofts in converted warehouses, while railway arches are fast being converted into galleries, bars and restaurants.”

Just a few minutes walk from London Bridge, Bermondsey Street boasts bars, cafes, restaurants, shops, and a park.

It’s also home to the White Cube Gallery and the Fashion and Textile Museum.

Just off Bermondsey Street, residents can visit Kino Bermondsey, an independent cinema showing arthouse films.

A trip to Maltby Street Market, known for its artisanal coffee, Taiwanese waffles, and homemade pesto, is also only minutes away.

The area, which also featured in last year’s list, is close to the City as well as the Thames and Southwark Park.

A starter home costs an average of £695,410 (or can be rented for £1,950 a month), while a mid-market property comes in at £2,251,960 (£3,720 rent), or £6,181,050 (£4,560 rent) for a family.

Among the other nine locations on the list are hip Clapton, “resurgent” Notting Hill, and Furzedown, an urban village in Wandsworth “that’s cheaper than Balham, but less gritty than Streatham, with leafy side streets and a vibrant community spirit.”

Here’s the full list. While Bermondsey was named the winner, the list is not ranked:

Bermondsey, Southwark

Clapton, Hackney

Fulham, Hammersmith & Fulham

Furzedown, Wandsworth

Herne Hill, Lambeth/Southwark

King’s Cross, Camden/Islington

Notting Hill, Kensington & Chelsea

Richmond, Richmond

Tufnell Park, Camden/Islington

Wanstead, Redbridge

The full guide is published on Sunday March 18.