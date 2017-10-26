The 18 weirdest things I’ve seen in Nintendo’s big new Mario game that’s about to launch

I never thought I’d see a shirtless Mario running along the beach, nipples and all, but here we are.

source Nintendo

This is emblematic of the supreme silliness of “Super Mario Odyssey,” the next big game coming to Nintendo’s Switch. If you remember “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Odyssey” is basically that, but bigger, better looking – and way weirder.

I got a chance to play the game recently, and during that session I found a bunch of things that are at least as strange as the image above.

Here, for example, is another real image from the game, which I captured while playing it:

source Nintendo

“Super Mario Odyssey” is quite a game. Let’s dive in!

In “Super Mario Odyssey,” you explore vast open worlds.

source Nintendo

The point is to find moons to power your ship, the Odyssey, from place to place.

In this scene, Mario is exploring one such place – Bubblaine – while wearing some polka dot swim trunks.

That by itself isn’t all that strange. What is crazy is what’s going on with Mario’s hat.

source Nintendo

The ability to explore worlds is pretty similar to “Super Mario 64.”

What’s new is how Mario’s hat is being haunted by a ghost. He can use it to take over (“capture”) other characters or items in the game by tossing it onto them

With the hat, you can take over a person.

source Nintendo

Or a Cheep Cheep.

source Nintendo

Or a stack of Goombas.

source Nintendo

Or an even bigger stack of Goombas!

source Nintendo

Or this bizarre octopus thing!

source Nintendo

One of the coolest — and strangest — parts of playing “Super Mario Odyssey” is taking over and playing as Mario’s enemies.

caption Yes, that is a giant piece of corn. Obviously it is. source Nintendo

These are the same bad guys you’ve been stomping in Mario games for years. Now you can play as them, solving puzzles and exploring the world.

It’s also fun and hilarious to see Goombas dressed in various hats.

source Nintendo

Among the “disguises” you’ll see them dressed in are pirate hats (like in the scene above) and chef hats. I’ve also spotted some wearing wedding veils.

In one of the worlds I explored, I ran into a group of anthropomorphic forks in chef hats.

caption Why are a bunch of forks making soup? Good question. source Nintendo

The fork people on Mount Volbono were in trouble – a giant bird was circling their soup! Could Mario help? Of course he could!

Soon enough I was grabbing radishes and fraternizing with forks all over the place.

source Nintendo

And to be clear, I was barely scratching the surface of “Super Mario Odyssey.” I’ve only played about 10 hours of the game thus far. It’s huge.

Though I’ve yet to run into this pooch with a hat on a beach, I’ve spotted him in other places.

source Nintendo

To be clear, I have no idea what the deal is with this dog. Why is he wearing a hat? Why is there a dog in this game in the first place?

Here he is hanging out in the Crazy Cap clothing store (where you can outfit Mario in various outfits):

Why is he in there? I have no idea. What’s his purpose in the game? I have no idea. Is he from “Nintendogs”? I think so! But I’m honestly not sure.

And hey, what’s up with this dinosaur?

source Nintendo

The massive T-rex seen above is one of the first capturable things I found while playing “Odyssey.” The one seen above is in the Cascade Kingdom, the first area you go after leaving Bonneton in the Cap Kingdom (the ghostly-looking place where Mario meets Cappy, his ghost hat friend).

That T-rex may look menacing above, but he here’s how menacing it looks when Mario’s in control:

Yup!

Controlling it is just about as bizarre as you might imagine. It’s a dinosaur, so it’s gigantic and made to destroy stuff. I’ve been calling it “Yoshi” because I’m hilarious.

Here’s that same dino looking deadly serious:

caption Just kidding! source Nintendo

Mario can wear other cool things besides his ghostly hat.

source Nintendo

You can get other dress-up items in the game’s Crazy Cap shops. I found one in every area I explored.

In Bubblaine, this adorable snail handled sales duties.

A stylish fork was the sales clerk at the Crazy Cap Shop in Mount Volbono.

source Nintendo

Although there was a good deal of overlap from shop to shop, the clothing selection at each one differed a bit from the others.

Each Crazy Cap store has two vendors: One who sells things for standard gold coins, and another that sells things for area-specific coins. You can only use those coins in that kingdom, and there’s a hard limit of 100 per region.

In Bubblaine, I chose this spiffy pirate costume for Mario.

caption He was pretty pumped about it. source Nintendo

At Mount Volbono, I was feeling a bit more adventurous.

source Nintendo

Surely the sentient forks would appreciate Mario’s risky sartorial move?

As it turns out, cooks appreciate other cooks.

source Nintendo

As an added bonus, Mario’s alternative outfits may help him solve puzzles or fit in better in different areas. You can only enter a certain night club in Tostarena (the desert world) by wearing a poncho and sombrero outfit, for instance.

The results, however, are magical:

Each kingdom I’ve entered thus far has a similar mechanic, where Mario must find enough region-specific coinage to buy a unique outfit that grants him access somewhere he otherwise couldn’t go.

In the Lake Kingdom, which is a massive water world, Mario needed this very adult swimming outfit:

This is one of many delightful outfits.

There are some <em>amazing</em> asides in “Odyssey,” like this insane puzzle area.

source Nintendo

Like in previous Mario games, “Odyssey” has its share of green pipes that Mario can dive into.

Whereas classics like “Super Mario World” may have put Mario into a brief aside to collect coins or whatever else, “Odyssey” sets up surprisingly thoughtful side areas that are often as brilliant as they are gorgeous.

In the one below, for instance, Mario has to control Bullet Bill from an overhead perspective in an area full of danger:

Not only are these asides a delight on their own, but they’re extra delightful because they offer a focused break from a game otherwise focused on exploring massive worlds.

Expect many more surprises when the game launches on October 27.

There’s plenty of bizarre stuff already out there about “Super Mario Odyssey,” but more is likely on the way. The game is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.