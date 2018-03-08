A huge Nintendo franchise is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year: ‘Super Smash Bros.’

caption Nintendo Direct’s video presentation included a teaser for “Super Smash Bros.” source Nintendo

One of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, “Super Smash Bros.,” is headed to the Nintendo Switch this year.

It’s likely to be a major holiday game, but there’s no scheduled release date.

The teaser features a handful of characters, including Mario, Link, Bowser, and Pikachu.

Nintendo has another huge game coming to its hit Nintendo Switch game console: “Super Smash Bros.”

A video showing two characters from the “Splatoon” franchise teased the game in Nintendo Direct’s live YouTube presentation on Thursday evening.

The characters are chasing each other when, suddenly, the world goes dark. A massive burning symbol appears – the symbol of the long-running “Super Smash Bros.” franchise, which goes all the way back to the Nintendo 64 in the late 1990s.

caption The “Smash Bros.” franchise symbol in the reflection of one of the characters from “Splatoon.” source Nintendo

Nintendo is disclosing next to no information about the game thus far. It’s not clear whether this is an entirely new game or an updated version of the game from Nintendo’s Wii U console.

If you’ve never played a “Smash Bros.” game, think of it as a fighting-game version of “Mario Kart.” Nintendo’s large cast of famous faces – from Mario to Donkey Kong, Pikachu to Princess Peach – take each other down in a simplified fighting format.

Rather than taking players on one at a time, “Smash Bros.” distinguishes itself by throwing anywhere from two to eight players into a match at any given time. It’s a chaotic, silly, surprisingly deep fighting-game series with a serious following.

Here’s a look at the latest game in the series, “Super Smash Bros. Wii U”:

caption Characters like Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man are owned by Sega and Capcom, respectively. One of the best things about the “Smash Bros.” franchise is that it has amazing guest characters. source Nintendo

The brief teaser shown on Thursday night indicates the fighting-game series will include favorites like Mario and Link, from the “Super Mario” and the “Legend of Zelda” franchises.

The silhouettes of many other Nintendo characters are in the distance, and it’s clear that Bowser and Pikachu will also make appearances.

Can you pick out the rest?

source Nintendo

Check out the teaser: