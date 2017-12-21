Tesla owners are incredibly happy with their cars

caption Tesla continues to make its customers happy. source Tesla

Tesla topped Consumer Reports’ Annual Owner Satisfaction Survey for the second year in a row.

The survey measured how happy respondents were with their cars after owning them for at least three years.

Acura, Nissan, and Mitsubishi received the lowest ratings.

While Tesla has had trouble making cars lately, those that do own their vehicles couldn’t be happier.

Consumer Reports released its Annual Owner Satisfaction Survey, which measured how happy respondents were with their cars after owning them for at least three years. After taking the top spot in in 2016, Tesla has earned another number-one ranking in 2017.

To determine a car’s “owner satisfaction” score, Consumer Reports asked respondents if they would buy a car they own again.

Tesla led the pack, as 90% of Tesla owners said they would buy a Tesla again. The brand received a 91% rating in 2016.

Porsche, Genesis, Chrysler, and Audi rounded out the top-five. Acura, Nissan, and Mitsubishi received the worst ratings, with just 58% of customers saying they’d buy one of their cars again.

Tesla’s impressive brand equity may help explain why the company’s stock continues to thrive despite major production problems for its Model 3. But the company’s goodwill may erode if it can’t deliver on its electric semi-truck, the Semi. The trucks are scheduled to begin production in 2019, and big-name clients like Pepsi, Walmart, and UPS might not be so patient if that deadline isn’t met.