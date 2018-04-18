The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S., April 17, 2018. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. CIA Director Mike Pompeo may have traveled to Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong Un. President Donald Trump also confirmed the US has started high-level talks with North Korea and its possible he wants to achieve denuclearization by 2020.

2. North Korea and South Korea are reportedly in talks to announce an end to their 68-year war. An unnamed source said a peace announcement could be made when the countries’ leaders meet for a historic summit on April 27.

3. Former first lady Barbara Bush died. Bush died on Tuesday at her home in Houston at the age of 92 and leaves behind her husband and former President George H.W. Bush, five children, seventeen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

4. China began live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait. The move signals China’s growing disapproval of the relationship between Taiwan and the US.

5. The ex-spy and his daughter who were poisoned in the UK came into direct contact with a liquid nerve agent. Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital last week but her father is still receiving treatment.

6. Israeli intelligence reportedly said Trump’s Syria strike failed. Trump however boasted on Twitter that the strikes were perfectly executed that that this was “mission accomplished.“

7. One person died after major engine failure on a Southwest Airlines plane. The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, and the deceased has been identified as a Wells Fargo VP and mother of two.

8. Facebook, Microsoft, and 30+ other tech firms are pledging not to build cyberweapons for governments. Amazon, Apple, Google parent company Alphabet, and Twitter have not signed the pledge.

9. Cambridge Analytica was planning to launch its own cryptocurrency to raise funds. The firm was reportedly looking to raise as much as $30 million before it became embroiled in a scandal over its use of Facebook data.

10. A diamond-filled space rock that exploded in Earth’s atmosphere in 2008 may have been a part of a lost planet. A new study suggests the parent “proto-planet” existed billions of years ago.

And finally…

Trump once put his name on everything from deodorant to water bottles – here’s where those products are now.