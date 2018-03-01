The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday.
1. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Attorney General. The focus appears to be part of an obstruction-of-justice case against the president.
2. The EU believes it can “force” the UK to accept its Irish border Brexit demands. The EU Commission’s draft Brexit Withdrawal Bill could legally commit the UK to keep Ireland in the customs union.
3. Trump’s communications director Hope Hicks resigned. Her resignation came one day after she testified that she occasionally told white lies for the president.
4. South Korea and Russia agreed to peacefully resolve North Korea’s nuclear issue. Russian officials have warned that a US war with North Korea would kill “millions.”
5. China was angered over US travel bill promoting closer ties with Taiwan. China has warned the bill, which allows officials from the US and Taiwan to visit one another, could jeopardize stability in the region.
6. Russian hacking group Fancy Bear may have spied on Germany’s government. The group has been linked to hacks of the Democratic National Committee and the International Olympic Committee in the past.
7. The Dow Jones tanked 375 points and ended its worst month since 2016. Last month saw some of the largest one-day point drops in the market’s history.
8. Music streaming giant Spotify filed for an IPO. The company is planning to do a “Direct IPO” which bypasses the typical Wall Street process.
9. Two major US retailers changed their minimum age for purchasing guns. Both Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, which sold a gun to the Florida high school shooter, have made the change.
10. Several Marines were hospitalized after opening a suspicious letter. The letter was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia on Tuesday and caused 11 people to suddenly feel ill.
And finally…
How 29-year-old Hope Hicks, Trump’s ‘real daughter,’ became the youngest White House communications director in history – and resigned after getting ensnared in its biggest scandals