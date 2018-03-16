The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.
1. Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly subpoenaed the Trump Organization. Mueller is scrutinizing the Trump Organization’s efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
2. The White House announced sanctions on Russians in response to election meddling. The sanctions target Russian nationals and entities charged last month in Mueller’s investigation.
3.North Korea’s Foreign Minister arrived in Sweden for a surprise visit. Some speculate the official could be gearing up for US-North Korea talks in Sweden as it has a long history of mediating relations between the two countries.
4. UK investigators suspect the nerve agent used to attack a former spy was hidden in his daughter’s luggage. Yulia and her ex-spy dad Sergei Skripal were victims of an assassination attempt, sparking an international crisis.
5. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince said the country will develop nuclear weapons if Iran does. The Kingdom approved a national nuclear energy plan yesterday, and has been closely eyeing Iran’s nuclear program.
6. Israel’s Prime Minister told his staff Trump will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal by May. Experts say President Trump’s appointment of Iran-critic Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State may serve as proof.
7. At least 4 people died after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University. The bridge was installed on Saturday and was scheduled to open to pedestrians and bicyclists in 2019.
8. A US military helicopter reportedly crashed in Iraq with 7 crew members on board. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
9. Google Maps is adding wheelchair-accessible routes. The feature is launching in a handful of cities including New York, London, and Sydney, before rolling out more widely.
10. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly said in the future, we should never have all people on Earth at once. Trump wants to cut funding for the International Space Station orbiting Earth by 2025.
And finally…
