‘The Expanse’ is a hit sci-fi TV show that critics say is the best since ‘Battlestar Galactica’

SyFy’s “The Expanse” is one of the best sci-fi shows on TV.

It just premiered its third season and critics love it.

The show is set 200 years in the future, when the entire Solar System has been colonized, and it’s on the brink of war.

Three seasons in, SyFy’s “The Expanse” is finally getting the recognition it deserves as one of the best sci-fi shows on TV. And thankfully, you can catch up with the first two seasons on Amazon Prime.

The show, based on the series of novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (pen name James S. A. Corey), is set 200 years in the future when humanity has colonized the Solar System. But the Solar System is divided and on the brink of war. It deals with the rocky relationship between Earth, Mars, and the Outer Planets Alliance (OPA). The OPA fights for the interests of inhabitants of the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter. The series stars Thomas Jane, Steven Strait and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The show was created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, whose writing credits include Alfonso Cuarón’s “Children of Men” (2006) and “Iron Man” (2006).

Sounds cool, right? But the show has mostly lived under the radar until now. It premiered on demand in November 2015, and made its live debut in December 2015 on SyFy. The first season received mostly good reviews from critics with a 76% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it didn’t generate much buzz. However, the second season has a 95% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was when the show started to pick up steam. The third season premiered on Wednesday night to glowing reviews from critics.

During season two, The Stranger called “The Expanse” the best sci-fi show since “Battlestar Galactica,” and put the show in its top 20 best TV of 2017. Ahead of the season three premiere, Miles Surrey of The Ringer wrote, “The show has quickly become one of the most compelling small-screen sci-fi shows in the past decade.”

