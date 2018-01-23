The iPhone X may not be around once its replacements hit the market – here’s why

If you’re thinking of getting your hands on the iPhone X, time to put your plan into action may be running out – that is, if the rumours are true.
In a report obtained by AppleInsider last Friday (Jan 19), revered Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities (who has a track record of being on the money when it comes to revealing Apple’s plans), predicted that the company will discontinue the iPhone X once the it releases its 2018 iPhone lineup this fall.
It said that the iPhone X did not make a impact in the China market in line with predictions because consumers were put off by the notch holding the sensors, which have made them believe that the iPhone 8 Plus has more usable space.
Kuo later said in a MacRumours report on Monday (Jan 22) that keeping the iPhone X for a reduced price would eat into sales of the new mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID and an LCD display that’s expected to to be released.
The phone is expected to retail for between $650 and $750 in the United States.
An excerpt of Kuo’s research note obtained by the tech site that lowering the price of the iPhone X would be a negative brand value given 3D sensing and OLED display are features of Apple’s most expensive smartphone to date.
Additionally, he said that selling the iPhone X at a lower price may have a negative impact on shipments of the new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone in the works.
If all this is true, Kuo expects a trio of new iPhone models to be released this year: a second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X (to remain at $999); a larger 6.5-inch version called iPhone X Plus; and the mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone.