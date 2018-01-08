The Weeknd has cut ties with H&M over a shocking sweatshirt ad many accused of being racist

caption H&M removed the hoodie from its US online store. source H&M

H&M used an image of a young black boy to advertise a sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Social media users argued this was racist because “monkey” is a known racial slur.

The Weeknd, who has a collection with the brand, tweeted Monday that he has cut all ties with it.

The Weeknd is severing ties with H&M after it advertised a sweatshirt many said was racist.

H&M came under fire on social media for using a black boy to advertise a sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.” The brand apologized on Monday and removed the item from its US website.

Can’t be more confused and disgusted. H&M decided to put the black boy in a “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” hoody and the white boy in a “Survival Expert” hoody. Can’t believe it’s 2018 and this offensive sickening racism still exists. We all must boycott H&M till they apologize. pic.twitter.com/OdynDKupjS — BASH (@XIBash) January 8, 2018

In response, Canadian singer The Weeknd, who has collaborated with H&M to launch two collections in 2017, said that he will no longer work with the brand.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The Weeknd’s current 18-piece collection, “The Weeknd X H&M,” which featured a mix of menswear items like sweatshirts and hoodies, has been removed from the website. H&M did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment as to whether these products will be pulled from stores.

“We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt. We will thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again,” H&M said in a comment to Business Insider.

However, the $10.83 (£7.99 GBP) sweatshirt, is still for sale on H&M’s UK site, Insider reported.