Cryptocurrency scams on Twitter are so common, this guy built a tool to help detect fraudsters

TIL that the # of ways to alter my name via a single addition, substitution, swap or deletion is 827 (753 if adjacent swap only)

Whack a mole to stop scam accts is NOT working….. we need enforcement of Levenshtein-Damerau distance b/w accounts (or a better reputation system)

— Vitalik Buterin (@VitalikButerin) January 31, 2018