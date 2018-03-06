Tony Fernandes resigning from AirAsia? It’s fake news, he says

- Reuters
AirAsia group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes is in the (fake) news again, and the 53-year-old millionaire was quick to call the false reports out.
Fernandes, who is tech savvy and frequently makes announcements via his Twitter account, shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a CNN headline announcing his resignation from the largest low-cost carrier.
“This is the best fake news,” Fernandes wrote of the hoax image.
“The reality is (long) way to go before I leave AirAsia and AirAsia is investing big in Fintech,” he added.
Meanwhile, AirAsia also released a statement denying Fernandes’ departure.
“Members of the public and media are advised to disregard screenshots of a hoax CNN story,” the statement said.
In Dec last year, Fernandes had also rubbished rumours that he was retiring.
He said in a tweet then that such rumours were “laughable”, and that he was “not going anywhere. Exciting times ahead”.