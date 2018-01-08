Tony Fernandes says shareholders have approved the formation of AirAsia Group Bhd

- Reuters
The formation of AirAsia Group Bhd (AAG) has been successfully approved at AirAsia Berhad’s extraordinary general meeting, Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said in a Tweet on Monday (Jan 8).
In his Tweet, Fernandes said that AirAsia Bhd’s shareholders had approved the move to form AAG. This will allow AAG to assume the listing status of AirAsia Berhad.
Fernandes added that the reorganisation was “what I have been hoping for a while. Gives me big drive”.
Yeah baby. Big day for me and @AirAsia 99.9999 percent of shareholders approve the formation of AirAsia Group BERHAD. What I have been hoping for a while. Gives me big drive.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) January 8, 2018