The first victim of the Toronto van attack has been named

caption A van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto on Monday. source REUTERS/Chris Donovan

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others were injured when a white rental van jumped onto the sidewalk of a busy Toronto intersection, sped down the road, and mowed down multiple victims in his way.

Alek Minassian, the 25-year-old suspect, was arrested and identified by police shortly after the attack. Police said the crash “definitely looked deliberate” but maintained that the motive was unknown.

Here’s what we know about the people who were killed and injured in the attack. The list will update as we know more.

Anne Marie D’Amico.

Friend of Anne-Marie D'Amico paid tribute to her in a social media post: 'A senseless act resulted in the loss of a star today. The world will be [a] little less bright without you in it.' pic.twitter.com/kssyt1MJpW — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 24, 2018

D’Amico was the first victim to be identified in Canadian press. She worked for Invesco, an investment management firm that had offices on Yonge Street, where the white van sped down during the attack.

Peter Intraligi, president of Invesco Canada, confirmed the death of a female employee but did not name her.

Intraligi said in a statement cited by CBC News: “I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments.”

One unidentified male victim died while witness Diego DeMatos was trying to perform CPR on him.

caption A police officer stands next to a body bag near the site of the attack. source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

DeMatos told CNN he tried to perform CPR on a man on the side of the street, but it was too late.

“I parked my car and went over to try to perform CPR on him but then as I am doing it, the guy I was trying to help was dead. He died in our arms,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Eight others were killed.

caption A memorial for victims near the site of the attack. source Cole Burston/Getty

Fifteen other people were injured and taken to hospital.