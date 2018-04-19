Trend Micro Advances Its Commitment to Make the Digital World Safer

Joins industry consortium and makes enterprise-grade phishing simulation service free to all





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 19, 2018 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today advanced its commitment to make the world safer for exchanging digital information. The company is a founding member of the new Cybersecurity Tech Accord, a pact among the largest ever group of technology and cybersecurity companies focused on defending businesses everywhere from cyberattacks. In addition, Trend Micro is launching yet another free security tool for businesses, a phishing simulator called Phish Insight.

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a newly formed alliance of 30 companies–including Cisco, Facebook, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, Oracle, Siemens and Trend Micro–which have agreed to defend all customers from malicious attacks by cybercriminal gangs and nation states. One of multiple pillars of the group includes a desire to do more to empower developers and the people and businesses that use their technology to protect themselves.

As the world leader in vulnerability detection, and one of few dedicated cybersecurity companies to join the Accord, Trend Micro will bring global threat intelligence expertise to the group. Trend Micro plans to play an active role in coordinating vulnerability disclosures, sharing threats and minimizing malicious code in cyberspace. Additionally, the company is in the unique position to assist those in the Accord to identify vulnerabilities earlier in their own applications.

“No company can solve the issue of cyber threats alone, which is why we align with strong technology partners, like the Cybersecurity Tech Accord,” said Eva Chen, chief executive officer of Trend Micro. “We understand that technology experts must join forces to tackle threats from all sides, and we partner with both public and private organizations to face our collective adversary–cybercriminals.”

Chen continued: “Malicious threat actors are our only competitors. We leverage our extensive threat intelligence to inform and fuel our products, including the free tools that can give any company or consumer access to cybersecurity protection and remediation.”

Our work as founding member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord is just one of many initiatives Trend Micro is undertaking to make the digital world a safer place.

Trend Micro continues to collaborate with global law enforcement agencies and employs and supports thousands of threat and vulnerability researchers worldwide. The company uses this extensive threat intelligence to consistently develop and offer free tools to bolster current protections against the biggest cyber risks facing organizations.





Some of today’s most pressing cyber threats–including ransomware and targeted attacks–come via phishing emails. To combat these risks, Trend Micro is now offering Phish Insight as a free, enterprise-grade phishing simulation tool to educate and test employees’ awareness of email scams. Phish Insight requires zero budget and only five minutes to begin a highly realistic phishing simulation.

“We count on Trend Micro as a security partner. With that comes the expectation that they will deliver the latest methods to detect, assess and react to threats,” said Niall O’Beaglaoi, business development manager with Smarttech. “Their newest tool, Phish Insight, has provided invaluable information on how users perceive and interact with phishing emails.”

Information about Trend Micro’s Phish Insight tool can be found here: https://phishinsight.trendmicro.com/en/; along with details on the Cybersecurity Threat Accord here.



