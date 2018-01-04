Twitter goes nuts after Trump makes an appearance at the White House press briefing — on giant screens next to Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s podium

caption Donald Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump made an appearance at the White House press briefing on Thursday – in a pre-recorded video.

Twitter users had a field day.

Twitter users went off after President Donald Trump made an appearance at Thursday’s White House press briefing – on giant video screens.

Trump, who has yet to make an appearance at a White House press briefing, splitting with predecessors, delivered an address aimed at touting the recent passage of the Republican tax overhaul and economic growth in his first term in office.

Of course, Trump was free from having to answer questions by appearing on camera instead of making the quick trip from his office to the briefing room. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had been asked in recent briefings whether Trump would soon make an appearance.

Trump delivering a video message during the White House press briefing was truly a bizarre sight. He couldn't walk down the hall to the briefing room? — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) January 4, 2018

Is Trump scared of the White House press corps? He just had his press secretary pipe in a canned video at the briefing. Pretty bizarre. https://t.co/JRdVk5xWwq — Mark Follman (@markfollman) January 4, 2018

in gif form it looks like he's yelling at her pic.twitter.com/gx1xCQdlh9 — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 4, 2018

if this is the message they were hoping to convey odd to have Trump deliver a video message to the briefing room rather than appear himself https://t.co/HAgkKQDjKr — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 4, 2018

Trump appears on the video in the press briefing room, which is maybe 50 yards from the Oval Office. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 4, 2018

Unlike past presidents, Pres. Trump has yet to make a live appearance at the White House Press Briefing in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/TSgPbFC55h — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) January 4, 2018

TUESDAY: @PressSec: Trump is "one of the most accessible presidents we've ever had." THURSDAY: @POTUS beams a video of himself into the press briefing to avoid questions. pic.twitter.com/PQOaw88aOt — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) January 4, 2018

For the record, Trump's office is mere feet from the briefing room. https://t.co/xEMyZvrCW9 — Eleanor Mueller (@eleanor_mueller) January 4, 2018

Trump…who is like 50 feet away from the briefing room…opted to post a video statement shouting at the room of reporters…instead of just showing up himself. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 4, 2018

Instead of showing up at the press briefing, to talk to the press, the White House is playing a recorded video of Trump talking about his tax cuts pic.twitter.com/5R1YTFuavi — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 4, 2018

Big brother moment at the WH briefing right now. Trump on two giant TV screens literally four feet apart. When he’s done, Sanders thanks him like he’s there. These people are so weird. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) January 4, 2018

What is with the switching angles on this Trump vid at the briefing? Profile/look straight/profile/look straight. I'm dizzy. — Eric Nelson (@jonericnelson) January 4, 2018

Trump so afraid of questions he appears at the press briefing via pretaped video???? Lololol — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 4, 2018

Networks taking this briefing live are now running this Trump press briefing video talking about his own accomplishments in its entirety. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2018

why on earth is the White House playing a video of trump to the briefing room? — Priscilla Huff (@phuffdaddy) January 4, 2018

Trump is speaking to the press briefing via…prerecorded video? — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) January 4, 2018

Trump makes appearance in briefing room… sort of pic.twitter.com/k7Bs3Iy9Zl — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 4, 2018

"Thank you, Mr. President," Sarah Sanders says to a video of Trump speaking. — Kyle FeldsCheer (@Kyle_Feldscher) January 4, 2018