Trump’s approval rating is at its highest point in nearly a full year

- source
- Chris Kleponis – Pool/Getty Images
- President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at its highest point since May 2017.
- It’s still not good on a historical basis.
President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at its highest point in the RealClearPolitics average since May 8, 2017.
But it’s still not great on a historical basis.
On Friday, Trump’s approval rating stood at 42.8% in the average – the first time it’s been at that level in more than 11 months. Trump’s rating was buoyed by a recent poll from the right-leaning Rasmussen firm that showed Trump with a 50% approval rating.
“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling,” Trump tweeted last week. “Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s disapproval rating stood at 53.7% in the average.
Here’s a look at the trend:
- source
- RealClearPolitics