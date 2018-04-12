Former Trump Tower doorman speaks out about $30,000 payment for story about Trump allegedly fathering a child out of wedlock

caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018. source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dino Sajudin, a former Trump Tower doorman, dismissed claims that he made up a story about an extramarital affair between President Donald Trump and an unnamed woman in the 1980s.

The National Enquirer reportedly paid the doorman $30,000 to keep quiet about a story that Trump fathered a child with another woman while he was married.

Dino Sajudin, a former Trump Tower doorman, has spoken out about reportedly being paid $30,000 in 2015 by the National Enquirer to keep quiet about an extramarital affair President Donald Trump reportedly had in the 1980s.

Speaking with The Washington Post on Thursday, Sajudin said that his story was true despite accusations from the Trump Organization that the former doorman’s claims are false and that he has a history of making up narratives.

“You know I took a polygraph test,” Sajudin said. When asked if he thought his story was buried as part of a larger strategy by the National Enquirer to hide negative articles about Trump, Sajudin said, “It seems like the writing is on the wall about that, it’s pretty clear.”

Sajudin also said that the story “had to come out.”

The owner of the tabloid paid the doorman $30,000 for his story that Trump fathered a child with another woman while he was married and that top executives at the Trump Organization, including security chief Matt Calamari, knew about the affair. The Trump Organization has said that Calamari had no knowledge of this.

The National Enquirer has also denied that Trump and Cohen had any role in its decision to squash the doorman’s story, citing that the story’s lack of credibility led it to be shelved.

The news of Sajudin’s purchased silence by the National Enquirer comes just days after the FBI raided Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen for records of suppressing negative stories about the president as he ran for office.

Trump and David Pecker, who serves as chairman and chief executive of the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., have been close friends for years. Now, the FBI is interested in looking into Cohen’s apparent relationship with Pecker and what communication the two had during the campaign to prevent scandalous stories about Trump from reaching the masses.

Two payments that the FBI is looking into are ones that were made to two women, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, who have claimed to have had affairs with Trump while he was married. But it is unclear whether the FBI will expand its investigation into the payment made to Sajudin.