Trump appears set to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser in new White House shakeup

President Donald Trump appears set to replace national security adviser H.R. McMaster, continuing what has been a long-playing White House shakeup in the last few weeks.

Five people with knowledge of the plan told The Washington Post that McMaster’s ouster was all but imminent, but that Trump would finalize the move methodically, so as not to embarrass the three-star general.

Trump received some criticism earlier this week for the manner in which he fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, an announcement that the president made on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear when McMaster would leave the Trump administration. His departure will follow those of National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and White House communications director Hope Hicks, who resigned last month.

This story is developing. More to come.