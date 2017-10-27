Trump hopes to get ‘just about everything’ on JFK to the public after backtracking on a full release

President Donald Trump says he hopes “to get just about everything to the public” eventually regarding JFK’s assassination. Trump backtracked on releasing the full files just a day earlier. An expert doubts the reasoning that the records threaten national security and speculates that the records may contain embarrassing details for the US’s intelligence agencies.

caption FILE PHOTO: President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum source Thomson Reuters

A day after backing down from releasing the full US government files on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, President Donald Trump said he hoped “to get just about everything” released eventually.

“JFK Files are being carefully released. In the end there will be great transparency. It is my hope to get just about everything to public!” Trump tweeted on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Trump allowed only the partial release of a trove of documents that a law passed 25 years ago dictated must be made public, citing “potentially irreversible harm” to national security if he had released all the records.

The decision to limit the release of documents apparently came down to a last-minute decision, with US intelligence agencies scrambling to postpone the release that Trump had promised earlier on Twitter.

Jefferson Morley, a former Washington Post journalist who edits JFKFacts.org, told BBC News that the delay of the JFK files showed that it’s a “very live and sensitive issue.”

But according to Morley, the idea that 50-year-old documents could imperil current national security “doesn’t pass the test of common sense.”

Morley suggested that the agencies may be trying to avoid something “embarrassing,” like potential incompetence in preventing or investigating Lee Harvey Oswald’s assassination of Kennedy.

While few expect any of the myriad conspiracy theories about Kennedy’s death to be validated, Morley said the new trove of documents could lead to a “significant new understanding of what caused the death of John F. Kennedy.”