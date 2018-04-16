Fox News star Sean Hannity revealed to be Michael Cohen’s mysterious 3rd client — along with Trump and a man who paid off a Playboy playmate

caption Sean Hannity. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michael Cohen’s third client is Sean Hannity.

Hannity’s name was revealed in federal court on Monday.

He did not want his name to be revealed.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the release of the name of President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen’s third client.

And it turns out, that client is none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Earlier Monday, Cohen’s attorneys argued that the third client’s name should remain anonymous. The attorneys said in the filing that Cohen represented three clients in the past year: Trump; Elliot Broidy, the Republican fundraiser for whom Cohen helped facilitate a $1.6 million payment to a Playboy playmate; and a third person.

In their letter to US District Judge Kimba M. Wood, Cohen’s attorneys Todd Harrison and Stephen Ryan wrote that the third client did not allow them to reveal the fact that they utilized Cohen’s services.

“Of the three legal clients, Donald J. Trump and Elliot Broidy have allowed us to reveal the fact that they are legal clients,” Harrison and Ryan wrote. “The other legal client indicated that they did not authorize their name to be publicly filed in connection with this matter and directed Mr. Cohen to appeal any order to disclose their name.”

But that didn’t hold up with Wood, who insisted that the third client’s name be disclosed publicly at Monday’s hearing.

Cohen’s attorneys said the client did not want to be associated with their client. Harrison, after being told by Wood that the name had to be revealed, then said Hannity’s name out loud.

It was not immediately clear what legal work Cohen provided for Hannity.

Cohen facilitated a $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she says she had with Trump. He also facilitated the Broidy payment after a Playboy playmate said he impregnated her.

Hannity told The Wall Street Journal that he and Cohen “have been friends a long time.”

“I have sought legal advice from Michael,” he said.

Hannity and Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.