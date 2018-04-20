Trump reportedly erupted at Michael Cohen when the lawyer presented him with a photo of man claiming to be Bill Clinton’s illegitimate son

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was reportedly not pleased with his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen when he presented Trump with photos of former President Bill Clinton and a mixed-race man claiming to be his illegitimate son.

Trump reportedly knocked the photos away, erupting at Cohen and telling him to “get that out of my face.”

This was reported in a New York Times story highlighting the president’s complicated relationship with Cohen, who is now the focus of a criminal investigation that has Trump on edge.

The Times reported that a month prior to the 2016 presidential election, Cohen approached Trump outside of his Trump Tower office with photos of Clinton and Danney Williams, who claimed to be the former president’s illegitimate son.

Trump reportedly knocked the photos away, erupting at Cohen and telling him to “get that out of my face,” a former campaign official who witnessed the incident told The Times.

As the fact-checking site Snopes wrote in 2016, the illegitimate child story was a resurfacing of a 1992 story that had disappeared after it was reported that a DNA test failed to establish Clinton as Williams’ father. The story went away again after Trump won the election.