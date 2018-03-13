All the TV shows coming in spring 2018 — and whether you should watch them

source HBO

It’s still winter in most of the United States, but spring television shows are quickly coming our way, which means that no matter how much better the weather gets, you still have plenty of valid reasons to stay inside.

We put together a list of all the notable new and returning shows coming in the next couple months, and let you know whether or not you should watch them.

The lineup for spring 2018 is pretty promising, but thankfully isn’t overwhelming with shows you must watch. Some of the best dramas are starting new seasons including HBO’s “Westworld,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the final season of FX’s “The Americans.”

Spring 2018 isn’t bringing us that many new shows to be excited about, besides FX’s drama “Trust” starring Donald Sutherland, Brendan Fraser, and Hillary Swank. It’s a show about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, but unlike “All the Money in the World,” Christopher Plummer will not be replacing anyone in it at the last minute.

Here are all of the notable shows premiering in Spring 2018, and whether or not you should watch them:

March

“Rise” — NBC

March 13

Should you watch it: If you like musicals and shows that toy with your emotions like “This Is Us,” yes.

“For the People” — ABC

March 13

Should you watch it: Skip it. There’s a lot of legal dramas, and this one doesn’t stand out.

“On My Block” — Netflix

March 16

Should you watch it: Give it a shot. It’s definitely geared toward a younger audience, but it showcases characters usually not seen on TV by following a group of teens in East LA.

“Alexa & Katie” — Netflix

March 23.

Should you watch it: Not if you hate sentimentality. The story feels like its original home was the Disney Channel, but it’s featuring a teenage girl with cancer which is a brand new dynamic to a sitcom leaning toward a younger audience.

“Santa Clarita Diet” — Netflix

March 23

Should you watch it: Season one was a bit of a mess (literally so much blood and confusing character arcs), but season two embraces the absurdity of its premise, and stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant are fun to watch together.

“Billions” — Showtime

March 25

Should you watch it: Sure! Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti are the best.

“Silicon Valley” — HBO

March 25

Should you watch it: Yes. Without T.J. Miller, the tech comedy had to take some risks that vastly improve the show.

“Trust” — FX

March 25

Should you watch it: Yes. It’s a deeper exploration into the John Paul Getty III kidnapping than we saw in “All the Money in the World.” Brendan Fraser is great in it. We’re blessed that he’s making a comeback.

“Barry” — HBO

March 25

Should you watch it: Yes. Even if you don’t stick with it, it’s refreshing to see the man behind Stefan in a dramatic role.

“The Terror” — AMC

March 26

Should you watch it: If you like monster stuff or shows with actors you recognize from “Game of Thrones.”

“Roseanne” — ABC

March 27

Should you watch it: If you were a fan of the original. If not, don’t bother.

“Splitting Up Together” — ABC

March 27

Should you watch it: Skip. Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is great and we’re glad she’s starring in a show, but the premise is a bit heavy-handed.

“The Americans” — FX

March 28

Should you watch it: Yes. It’s been the best show on television for a few years now, and you can catch up on the first five seasons if you have Amazon Prime.

“Alex, Inc.” —ABC

March 28

Should you watch it: If you’re a die-hard Zach Braff fan.

“Suits” — USA

March 28

Should you watch it: This is the last footage of Meghan Markle acting ever, so you might as well.

“Scandal” — ABC

March 29

Should you watch it: “Scandal” jumped the shark seasons ago, but its final four episodes will probably be worth watching, mostly to know what people on Twitter are talking about.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — Netflix

March 30

Should you watch it: If you’re a fan! We won’t stop you.

April

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live” — NBC

April 1

Should you watch it: Probably not. John Legend is, dare we say it, a legend, but these live musical things usually don’t go over well for NBC.

“Legion” — FX

April 3

Should you watch it: Yes. While it’s a confusing show, “Legion” was one of the best new shows of 2017. Season two gets even stranger, in a good way.

“The Last O.G.” — TBS

April 3

Should you watch it: Yes. Though the show had some drama with a showrunner leaving that resulted in a new network and a delay, we’re absolutely thrilled to have Tracy Morgan back on television, with Cedric the Entertainer and Tiffany Haddish. Oscar winner Jordan Peele is a co-producer, in case that cast isn’t enough to get you interested.

“New Girl” — Fox

April 10

Should you watch it: Yes. “New Girl” quickly became one of the best comedies on TV, and still is. The fact that it’s ending is sad, but it’s the right time for it to wrap up.

“Chef’s Table: Pastry” — Netflix

April 13

Should you watch it: Yes, especially if you are the kind of person who watches a season of “The Great British Bake Off.”

“Lost in Space” — Netflix

April 13

Should you watch it: If the idea of yet another reboot doesn’t make you sad, yes.

“Westworld” — HBO

April 22

Should you watch it: Absolutely. But if you read “Westworld” theories on Reddit every week, don’t be mad if season two doesn’t surprise you.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — Hulu

April 25

Should you watch it: Of course. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner continues it’s good streak in season two, but be warned – it’s tough to watch.

May

“Little Women” — PBS

May 13

Should you watch it: No. Watch the 1994 film “Little Women” starring Winona Ryder, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon, Eric Stoltz, and Christian Bale instead.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — Netflix

May 30

Should you watch it: Yes! This zany series gets weirder and weirder with every season. Season three was a bit of a disappointment, but we still can’t wait to see what happens next.