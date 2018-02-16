Twitter users are being called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at ‘Black Panther’ showings

- source
A handful of Twitter users have been called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at showings of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Buzzfeed reported Friday.
Many of the false claims have used unrelated photos of physically abused women to suggest that assaults took place at screenings of the film on Thursday.
Others on Twitter have called out the fake claims of assault, citing the original photos of the abused women used in the fabricated posts.
Fake posts are being created to make black people look bad and the sad part of it is some people will believe them #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/XzNMoxFmWs
— Trapa Fasa (@trapafasa) February 16, 2018
This is a 2013 photo from Serbia about domestic violence. The model has make up on. Here’s another photo with the same model: pic.twitter.com/C37GD8aV3Y
— Gan Sharma (@brooklyn3r) February 16, 2018
Twitter has already taken down a number of posts previously reported by Buzzfeed.