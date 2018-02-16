Twitter users are being called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at ‘Black Panther’ showings

  • A number of Twitter users are being called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at showings of Marvel’s “Black Panther.
  • Many of the false claims have used unrelated photos of physically abused women.

A handful of Twitter users have been called out for posting fake claims of racially motivated assaults at showings of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Buzzfeed reported Friday.

Many of the false claims have used unrelated photos of physically abused women to suggest that assaults took place at screenings of the film on Thursday.

Others on Twitter have called out the fake claims of assault, citing the original photos of the abused women used in the fabricated posts.

Twitter has already taken down a number of posts previously reported by Buzzfeed.