The search for a new Alzheimer’s treatment just hit another setback

- An experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease just failed a late-stage trial.
- VTV Therapeutics, a small company in North Carolina, was developing an Alzheimer’s drug azeliragon to inhibit the RAGE receptor, ideally to help people with mild Alzheimer’s delay cognitive decline.
- Its phase 3 trial wrapped up in early 2018, but the treatment, when compared to placebo, “did not improve in cognitive or functional outcomes.” The company is discontinuing its clinical trials.
- “We will continue to analyze the datasets and trends within subgroups from both Part A and Part B to determine if there are potential benefits or future uses and applications for azeliragon,” VTV CEO Steve Holcombe said in a news release Monday.