Wanted Vietnamese property magnate detained in Singapore: Report

A Vietnamese property magnate has been detained in Singapore after his passport was cancelled by authorities in his home country, The Straits Times (ST) has reported.
Mr Phan Van Anh Vu, 42, is said to be a wanted man in Vietnam for allegedly disclosing state secrets.
ST reported on Monday (Jan 1) night that Mr Vu arrived in Singapore on Dec 21, and was stopped when he tried to leave via the Tuas checkpoint on Dec 28.
A lawyer who represents him was reported by ST as saying that Mr Vu has already applied for asylum in an undisclosed European country.
An arrest warrant for Mr Vu has been issued in Vietnam, and his home in Danang was also raided.
The chairman of three companies is believed to be involved in some property projects being investigated by the police, ST reported.