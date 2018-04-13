What Americans spend on every part of their wedding budget, from the engagement ring to the wedding dress to the venue

Sarah Jacobs, Jenny Cheng, Business Insider US
Deciding on a wedding budget will help couples stay within their spending range.

  • A wedding budget is essential when planning for your big day.
  • On average, Americans spend $33,391 on their weddings, with the venue and engagement ring being the most expensive.
  • Seemingly small details can drive up a wedding budget, including the floral arrangements, transportation, and party favors.

Deciding how to break down your wedding budget can be overwhelming.

Americans spend $33,391 on average for their weddings, according to the The Knot’s 2017 Real Weddings Study. Much of the average wedding budget is spent on the venue itself.

However, other factors – including the floral arrangments, catering, and party favors – can drive up a wedding budget if you aren’t careful.

The amount of guests is also a contributing factor to the overall wedding budget. While there’s a current trend toward hosting fewer guests, the average cost per guest is increasing. That’s because couples want to create a unique and memorable experience for all those involved, The Knot found.

average wedding cost chart

Below, see how couples across the US spend their wedding budget for their big day. Prices listed first represent the average spender, according to The Knot’s survey, while prices listed second represent the highest spender.

Venue (reception hall): $15,163 – $42,801

Engagement ring: $5,764 – $13,933

Reception band: $4,019 – $7,145

Photographer: $2,630 – $5,130

Florist/decor: $2,379 – $6,050

Ceremony site: $2,311 – $2,966

Wedding/event planner: $1,988 – $3,775

Videographer: $1,912 – $3,214

Wedding dress: $1,509 – $3,158

Rehearsal dinner: $1,285 – $3,197

Reception DJ: $1,231 – $2,300

Transportation: $830 – $1,388

Ceremony musicians: $761 – $1,249

Wedding cake: $540 – $1,097

Invitations: $408 – $1,098

Groom’s attire: $284 – $463

Officiant: $284 – $491

Favors: $252 – $488

Catering (per person): $70 – $154

