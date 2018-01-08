Weight Watchers spikes after Oprah took down the house at the Golden Globes

- Shares of Weight Watchers spiked more than 13% on Monday after Oprah Winfrey, who owns 10% of the company, stole the show at the Golden Globes.
- After receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, her speech’s reception sparked rumors that she might run for president in 2020.
- CNN cited two anonymous sources who said she was “actively thinking” about a presidential bid.
- Oprah previously denied she would run for office.
- Celebrities including Oprah and DJ Khaled have been a great marketing boost for the weight loss company, which has seen its shares soar 500% over the past year.
- Weight Watchers’s stock is up 10.61% this year.
- To see Weight Watchers’ live stock price, click here.
