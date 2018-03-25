This is everything boxing champion Anthony Joshua eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

caption Anthony Joshua. source Getty Images

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has proven he can stomach a fight – but this diet plan shows he can stomach a massive amount of food, too.

Joshua is best known for rising off from the canvas to knock Wladimir Klitschko down and out in a heavyweight fight for the ages last year.

The hulking heavyweight puts his WBA, IBF, and IBO titles on the line once again when he returns to the ring on Saturday, March 31 for a fight against WBO champion Joseph Parker in front of 80,000 screaming fans at the Principality Stadium in Wales.

To get teak-tough, Joshua – who is 6-foot-6 and 18 stone (252 pounds) – has to consume an extraordinary amount of calories in order to fuel his body for combat. But that does not mean he denies himself a sweet treat every now and then.

Here’s everything Joshua likes to have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Since winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Joshua has knocked out every single one of his 20 opponents as a professional — including former champion Wladimir Klitschko, in a back-and-forth classic in April, 2017.

Four world heavyweight titles will be on the line when Joshua returns to the ring on March 31 to take on Joseph Parker, an undefeated fighter from New Zealand.

To get fighting fit, Joshua is on a very specific meal plan as he consumes twice the daily calories of a regular man. To start the day right, Joshua has a heavyweight breakfast consisting of a fruit bowl, yoghurt, two slices of toasted brown bread and five eggs (he prefers poached).

Joshua has a nutritionist, Mark Ellison, who helps with his meal planning. The boxer will sometimes eat smoked salmon with a bagel, at breakfast. That could be followed up with “a load of veg like spinach, peppers, and onions,” Ellison says.

If Joshua is lagging before he begins the grueling hard sparring sessions that prepare him for battle, he might have caffeine. Ellison says this “perks him up.” However, Joshua has not needed caffeine in his current camp and has instead relied on an electrolyte drink and a “recovery shake, with protein and carbohydrates.”

Lunch is just as healthy and Ellison says Joshua will eat “a couple of chicken breasts with sweet potatoes and a load of veg.” If he wants a snack, or a treat, afterwards, he’ll get “yoghurt and honey” or meringues because “they’re light and calorific.”

Joshua may have pork as an alternative to chicken. For example, when Joshua was in Spain for “climate training” ahead of the Dillian Whyte fight in 2015, he would have plates of pork cutlets, potatoes, and green beans, for lunch.

By dinner time, Joshua will have completed all of his main training sessions. This means he can have red meat. But this is Joshua we’re talking about, so he won’t have a normal human-sized portion. No. Joshua eats double what you can handle. That’s two portions of steak. He’ll eat his mega steak with “pasta, wholegrain rice, or quinoa,” according to Ellison. “Then a load of veg again.”

Even when Joshua is in the middle of a training camp he will still have a light sweet treat. Ellison says this could mean a dessert like “fruit mousse or yoghurt.”

Joshua may be a professional athlete but that does not mean he won’t have cravings for a midnight snack. The fighter has a chef who “leaves little treats for him like homemade protein bars, packed with fruit and nuts.” He also has a “slow-release protein shake” that aids sleep.

If Joshua was not preparing for a fight, his meal plan would be relaxed slightly — and he may take a trip to a popular Portuguese restaurant chain. Anyone who’s been in and around the UK boxing scene will have been invited to peri peri chicken joint Nando’s at some point or another — and Joshua is no different. Here he is ready to chow down on half a chicken and plenty of sides.

As for Joshua’s favourite sweet treat? That’s easy — he needs no second invitation to devour a warm, delicious, apple pie. Preferably served with ice cream.