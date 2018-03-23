From kayaking on glaciers to forging enormous swords, what 15 of the coolest jobs out there look like

By
Áine Cain, Jeremy Dreyfuss, Tony Manfred, Business Insider US
-
Feast your eyes on these amazing jobs.

Feast your eyes on these amazing jobs.
INSIDER

  • Cool jobs are out there.
  • How would you like to run a space-themed hostel, where guests bunk in glowing, futuristic pods?
  • Well, that’s exactly what Met A Space Pod owners Mavis Li and Justin Tang do in Singapore.
  • Looking to work in the great outdoors?
  • Nick Drader leads kayaking adventures and other tours across stunning Canadian glaciers.
  • Martina Schuhmann puts her artistic and crafting skills to work in order to create unique rugs.
  • Her creations look like they’re made of smooth stones, but they are actually super soft felt.
  • Meanwhile, art conservationist Julian Baumgartner transforms old and damaged paintings.
  • He gives the works a second life, retouching tears and wiping away dingy varnish.
  • Check out more cool jobs in action below.