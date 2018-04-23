What you need to know in advertising today

source Vertical Networks/Mindsy

Following the success of its maiden millennial male-focused channel Brother, Elisabeth Murdoch’s media startup Vertical Networks is rolling out a second Snapchat Discover franchise.

But this one’s just a mind game.

The California-based mobile content studio is unveiling “Mindsy,” a bi-weekly channel on Snapchat’s content hub based on a Japanese study of psychology and self-discovery called Kokology.

To read more about Vertical Network’s new Snapchat channel, click here.

In other news:

Facebook’s rep has taken a hit from the Cambridge Analytica scandal – but its ad business hasn’t. Facebook’s advertising business appears to be plugging along, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said in a research note Friday.

The pro-privacy backlash against Facebook might actually make it even stronger. New rules taking effect next month in Europe and ones being discussed in the US and elsewhere could throw up barriers to competitors and funnel more ad dollars to Facebook, a Morningstar analyst said in a new report.

A secretive Israeli service called Terrogence used Facebook data to build a massive facial recognition database, according to Forbes. Both Terrogence and its owner Verint are contractors for the US government.

There could be big consequences for Google if YouTube can’t get its act together for advertisers. Late Thursday night, CNN published a report that calls into question the effectiveness of YouTube’s year-long efforts to remove material that advertisers found objectionable.

ICYMI: Inside Snapchat’s charm offensive to get advertisers on board with augmented reality. Snapchat is trying to woo advertisers with a slew of AR-powered ad products as a well a full-on charm offensive aimed at brands and ad agencies.

ComScore has tapped board member and digital agency veteran Bryan Wiener as its new chief executive, The Wall Street Journal reports. The media-measurement company has been trying to move past years of accounting irregularities.

The New York Times profiles Campbell Brown. The former television news anchor joined Facebook in 2017 to help its relationship with the news media.