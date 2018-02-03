The Olympic Village will be stocked with 37 condoms per athlete — and it could be because of Tinder

source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

110,000 condoms will be distributed across the 2018 Winter Olympic grounds.

This works out to 37 condoms per athlete for a two-week period.

The rise of dating apps like Tinder could be to thank for an anticipated increase of sexual activity in the athletes village.

Organisers of the 2018 Winter Olympics are stockpiling condoms in the athletes village.

Athletes at this year’s games will be supplied with 110,000 condoms – that’s over 37 per athlete for a two-week period.

CNN says this year’s athletes village includes a fitness center, a dining area that is accessible 24 hours a day, and a multifaith area for worship. There is also a large selection of shops.

But it is the sheer volume of condoms that has caught the local media’s attention in South Korea, where the games will be held.

According to the Korea Biomedical Review, the condoms have been donated “mostly by domestic developer Convenience” and will be “the biggest amount ever distributed at the Winter Games.”

The total cost of Convenience’s donation will be $93,370 (£65,649). Organizers will supply each athlete’s residence with condoms.

Others will be available in “condom baskets” situated in the towns of Gangneung and Pyeongchang, in the Main Press Centre and Media Village, as well as in the stadia used for events.

Condoms were first publicly distributed at the 1988 Summer Olympics. Since then, the stockpiling has increased. At the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, 100,000 condoms were supplied.

Interestingly, the mass stockpiling of condoms could be in response to the emergence and availability of dating apps.

Tinder, after all, played a role at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero, as use of the app “skyrocketed” by 129% during the games, according to the Tinder spokeswoman Rosette Pambakian.

Even athletes confirmed using it. Marcus Nyman, who competed as a judoka in Rio, said: “A lot of athletes [used] the app.”

The Winter Olympics begin next Friday.