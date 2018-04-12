Yankees and Red Sox clear the benches in a brawl that renewed baseball biggest rivalry

caption The Yankees and Red Sox went at it on Wednesday night after a cleats-first slide into second and a bean ball. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Yankees and Red Sox had a brawl on Wednesday night in Boston, renewing the best rivalry in baseball.

The melee began when Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin slid cleats up into second base, colliding with Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt.

Austin got beaned at the plate by Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly later in the game, leading to both benches clearing and players being taken to the ground.

Umpires ejected three players and a coach.

The Yankees and Red Sox renewed their rivalry with a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday night’s game at Fenway Park.

The drama began early in the game, with Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin sliding into second base spikes up in the third inning, colliding with Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt.

This slide from Tyler Austinled to the dugouts clearing in Boston.#Yankees–#RedSoxrivalry is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/QquZoA53vu — Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) April 12, 2018

The two got into a screaming match of sorts, prompting both benches to clear. However, the dispute was resolved before they threw punches.

That wouldn’t be the case four innings later.

With Austin at the plate, Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly hit him in the back with a 98 mph fastball. Austin slammed his bat down and charged the mound. Both teams came back out, and a brawl ensued.

Austin and Kelly grappled to the ground, with Austin landing one clean shot against his opponent. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton – neither of whom are known for their mean streaks – ended up at the center of the brawl for a period, with their size seemingly turning them into de facto enforcers in the melee. Judge ended up putting Kelly briefly in a headlock.

You can watch the scene play out below.

The rivalry is back on.pic.twitter.com/EnFmQuSXq2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2018

When the dust settled, Austin and Kelly were both ejected from the game, as were Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle. The Yankees would go on to win the game 10-7.

After the game, the teams were split on the initial cause of the brawl, with the Yankees dismissing Austin’s slide into third as a baseball play.

”Two competitive teams going at it and stuff happens,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said of the scuffle. ”But sometimes stuff shouldn’t happen, and there was no reason for fisticuffs to have to happen based on that slide at second base.”

Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, signaled his approval of Kelly’s snipe.

The only thing I would had done different than Joe Kelly tonight, is I would’ve hit Tyler Austin at his previous at bat. Other than that, Kelly executed perfectly #YankeesvsRedSox — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 12, 2018

While the rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox is never lacking, a brawl of this intensity heightens their remaining games as the season turns into summer. There’s no doubt both teams will have this game at the top of their minds each time they meet the rest of the way, and with the Red Sox and Yankees both looking like contenders yet again, the baseball world is likely in for some more great matchups between the squads.