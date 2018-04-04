This timeline shows exactly how the YouTube shooting unfolded

caption Video footage shows people leaving YouTube’s headquarters with their hands up. source Reuters

On Tuesday afternoon Nasim Aghdam opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.

She shot three people – though none fatally – and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Here, moment by moment, is how the event unfolded.

April 2, 2018: Nasim Aghdam is reported missing from her hometown of San Diego, California. Her father is worried she may be heading for YouTube HQ, and tells police.

caption Nasim Aghdam in a screenshot from her website. source NasimeSabz.com

April 3 2018, around 2 a.m.: Police find Aghdam asleep in her car in Mountain View California, speak to her, and let her go.

Officers recognised Aghdam’s plates from the missing person report. They spoke to her but ultimately chose to leave her alone.

It is unclear whether they knew about the warning from her father. Mountain View is half an hour’s drive from San Bruno.

12:46 p.m.: San Bruno police receive the first 911 calls from people at YouTube HQ reporting gunshots.

caption Police run towards YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno to confront the shooter. source Skye Gould/Business Insider

12:48 p.m.: Police arrive and start searching the building.

12:57 p.m.: Word starts to get out. YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik tweets that he is hiding from the shooter behind a makeshift barricade.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

1:01 p.m.: San Bruno police post a tweet warning of “activity” around YouTube HQ, but do not yet describe it as a shooting.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

1:05 p.m.: Business Insider first reports the shooting.

1:10 p.m.: YouTube product manager Todd Sherman tweets that other employees told him the shooter had already shot herself.

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Sherman also describes seeing bloodstains on the floor and stairs of the building as he fled.

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

1:13 p.m.: 16 minutes after his first tweet, Lavrusik says he is outside and safe.

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

1:28 p.m.: San Bruno police tweet again, this time acknowledging an “active shooter” situation.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

1:30 p.m.: Google acknowledges the shooting.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Around 2.18 p.m.: Lavrusik’s account is hacked and used to spread misinformation about the shooting.

Someone appears to have hacked the account of @Lavrusik, a @YouTube employee, which seems like an incredibly indecent thing to do after a shooting. pic.twitter.com/s6GDpRxjxf — Ken Schwencke (@schwanksta) April 3, 2018

Messages from Lavrusik’s account, which had previously posted true information about the shooting, wrongly named Daniel “Keemstar” Keem as a potential victim. In reality, he was not involved at all.

Business Insider’s Rob Price has written in more detail on hoaxes published around this shooting.

2:25 p.m.: Local TV news reports that the shooter is dead.

2:37 p.m.: Injuries are confirmed. Police initially say four people have gunshot wounds, this is eventually revised down to three.

San Bruno Police confirm four victims have been taken to hospital for gunshot-related injuries following the @YouTube headquarters shooting. Another person is dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot. MORE: https://t.co/8jUITV2ii2 #FirstEdition pic.twitter.com/FYWpiUZrKO — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 3, 2018

2.49 p.m.: President Donald Trump sends his “thoughts and prayers” to those affected.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

3:14 p.m.: Surgeons at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital say the three victims are being treated, and range from “critical” to “fair”.

caption Trauma surgeon Andre Campbell updates the media outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. source Reuters

4:34 p.m.: Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a letter to all Google employees describing the “unimaginable tragedy.”

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

6:19 p.m.: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says the company “will come together and heal as a family.”

There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018

6:58 p.m.: Media begin to name Nasim Aghdam as the shooter, citing law enforcement sources.

Breaking: Nasim Aghdam identified as the YouTube shooter. She had her own YouTube channel and apparently ranted against the company in her videos. Sources say she drove up to San Bruno from Riverside County, shot a man and 2 women before killing herself. #youtubeshooter — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) April 4, 2018

10:26 p.m.: San Bruno police name Nasim Agdham as the shooter and publish a photograph.

The suspected shooter in today’s YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details – https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s pic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5 — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018

Information is still emerging about the shooting. Police say the next major update will come at on April 4 at 9 a.m. San Francisco time.